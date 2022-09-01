In Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, the epidemic situation is severe. The local government issued a notice requesting all residents to stay at home in principle from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (September 1), and not to leave Chengdu unless necessary.

According to China CCTV news reports, the announcement stated that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is extremely complex and severe. All Chengdu residents will stay at home in principle from 6 pm on September 1, and non-residents of the community will not be allowed to enter. Citizens should not leave Chengdu unless it is necessary. If they do have special needs, they should leave Chengdu with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours.

Rural areas strictly control the entry and exit of people, and foreigners must report. There will be no crowds or gatherings in the community. Each resident can arrange one person per day to go out to buy living materials nearby with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours. Residents who have to go out for medical treatment and other special needs can enter and leave the community with the consent of the community where they live.

In addition to public service enterprises such as water, electricity, fuel oil, gas, communications, sanitation, grain, oil, meat and vegetable supply that guarantee citizens’ lives and the basic operation of the city, as well as industrial enterprises that have closed-loop production conditions and undertake important production tasks, other enterprises are also Work from home during this period.

The operating frequency of local buses and subways will also be adjusted to undertake basic urban operation guarantees, epidemic prevention tasks, and citizens who do have special needs, and take public transportation with a 24-hour nucleic acid negative certificate. Taxis and shared bicycles are not in operation.

In addition, the Flight Manager APP shows that as of 11:18 on September 1, Chengdu Shuangliu Airport had cancelled 398 flights, with a cancellation rate of 62%, including 393 early cancellations and three temporary cancellations; Chengdu Tianfu Airport cancelled 725 flights, The cancellation rate was 79%, including 722 early cancellations and three temporary cancellations.

The number of new local confirmed cases in Chengdu has risen to more than 100 since August 29. The Chengdu Municipal Health Commission reported on September 1 that from 0-24:00 on August 31, there were 106 new local confirmed cases and 51 local asymptomatic infections in Chengdu. At present, there are 198 high-risk areas and 183 medium-risk areas in Chengdu.