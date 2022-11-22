The scene of the press conference.Photo by Wang Lei

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Chengdu: The epidemic continues to rise and affects 23 districts (cities) and counties

China News Service, Chengdu, November 22 (Reporter He Shaoqing) The Information Office of the Chengdu Municipal Government held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control work on the evening of the 22nd. Huang Hui, deputy director of the Chengdu Municipal Health and Health Commission, reported that since November, there have been local cases reported every day in Chengdu, and the city’s epidemic situation has continued to rise. The number of newly reported cases in a single day has exceeded the peak of the previous epidemic situation. In (cities) and counties, multiple large-scale wholesale markets, bars, railway freight stations, schools, factories, teahouses and rural areas have successively emerged clustered epidemics, and the source of many epidemics is still unclear.

From 00:00 to 14:00 on November 22, there were 193 new local infections in Chengdu, including 78 confirmed cases and 115 asymptomatic infections; according to epidemiological investigations, 24 of them were infected (returned) from outside the province. There were 169 cases of people who came (returned) to Rong from other cities in this province and local infections. From November 1st to 14:00 on the 22nd, a total of 2,206 local cases were reported in Chengdu.

In order to find infected persons as soon as possible, cut off the chain of transmission, and curb the rapid rise of the epidemic, the Chengdu Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters decided that Sichuan Tianfu New Area, Chengdu Eastern New Area, Chengdu High-tech Zone, Jinjiang District, Qingyang District, Jinniu District, Wuhou District, 18 districts (cities) and counties in Chenghua District, Longquanyi District, Qingbaijiang District, Xindu District, Wenjiang District, Shuangliu District, Pidu District, Xinjin District, Jianyang City, Pengzhou City, and Jintang County will be closed on November 23, 2022. From 10:00 to 24:00 on the 27th, large-scale nucleic acid testing was carried out in designated areas for 5 consecutive days.

Huang Hui said that the current epidemic prevention and control in Chengdu is in a critical period. All personnel in Chengdu are requested to fulfill their obligations of epidemic prevention in accordance with the law, continue to do a good job in personal protection, adhere to a good lifestyle such as wearing masks scientifically, washing hands frequently, and not getting together or gathering. The windows are ventilated to keep the indoor air circulating. Take the initiative to report personal travel history, take the initiative to implement nucleic acid testing, take the initiative to complete the new crown virus vaccination process, and protect your own health and safety.