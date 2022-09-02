Home News Chengdu epidemic: The economic cost of another 20 million city blockade after Shanghai – BBC News 中文
Chengdu epidemic: The economic cost of another 20 million city blockade after Shanghai – BBC News 中文

Chengdu epidemic: The economic cost of another 20 million city blockade after Shanghai – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Chengdu implemented city-wide static controls to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. At present, Chengdu allows each resident to arrange one person per day to go out to buy daily necessities with a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours.

After Shanghai, another Chinese city with a population of more than 20 million has entered a state of almost “closed city”.

Chengdu City, Sichuan Province announced that from 18:00 on September 1, all residents of Chengdu will “stay at home in principle”. Many Chengdu citizens rushed to the vegetable market and supermarket to buy food in large quantities to cope with the state of closure.

This round of the epidemic started from a cluster of infections in a fitness and swimming pool in Chengdu. The first case was reported on August 25, and the number of newly confirmed cases exceeded 100 on the 28th. In less than a week, Chengdu has reported a total of 766 confirmed cases.

On September 1, the Chengdu New Crown Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters announced that from 18:00 on September 1, all residents will stay at home in principle. Citizens who undertake the basic urban operation guarantee, medical security and epidemic prevention tasks can enter and leave the community with an electronic pass, work permit or unit certificate, and a nucleic acid negative certificate within 24 hours.

