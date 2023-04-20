Chengdu fulfills dreams and goes to youth covenant_Guangming.com

core reading

In another 100 days, the Chengdu Universiade will kick off, from the release of official costumes to the singing of the Universiade, from the 100-day oath to the trendy sports meeting… On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the opening of the Chengdu Universiade, Beijing, Chengdu and other places held celebrations , Sending a promise of youth to the world.

On July 28, the 31st Summer Universiade will officially kick off in Chengdu, Sichuan. This is the third time that the Universiade has been held in mainland China after the Beijing Universiade in 2001 and the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011, and it is also the first time that western China has hosted a world multi-sports event.



Countdown to launch, promotional song and official apparel release

On the evening of April 19th, the 100-day countdown to the 31st Summer Universiade themed event “Chengdu Achieves Dreams” was held at the Torch Tower Square of Chengdu Dong’an Lake Sports Park. At 20:00, as the start button was pressed, the Chengdu Universiade officially entered the 100-day countdown to the opening. There were cheers and jumps in Dong’an Lake Sports Park, and the colorful lights on the torch tower flashed alternately, making Chengdu dazzling under the night.

In 100 days, Chengdu, a city with a history of more than 4,500 years of civilization and more than 2,300 years of city construction, will present to the world an international sports event with international standards, Chinese characteristics, the atmosphere of the times, and youthful demeanor. A story about youth will open a new chapter from here.

Renault Eide, acting president of the International University Sports Federation, sent his blessings via video. He said that after more than three years of hard work, Chengdu will present an outstanding event for college students from all over the world. Liu Lixin, Secretary General of the Joint Secretariat of the Student Sports Association of the Ministry of Education and Vice Chairman of the China University Sports Association, said in his speech that with the close cooperation and joint efforts of all parties, the Chengdu Universiade will be a wonderful and successful event. I hope that young people from all over the world will gather in Chengdu, embrace their dreams, embrace the world, show their youth, and create the future!”

At the event site, the Chengdu Universiade promotional songs “Color of Dreams” and “Wings of the City” were released. Zhang Xin, director of the Competitive Sports Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, issued letters of appointment to Shi Tingmao and Zou Kai, public welfare promotion ambassadors and Olympic champions of the Chengdu Universiade. Shi Tingmao and the Asura Band jointly performed the Chengdu Universiade theme promotion song “Dream Champion”. The moving melody conveyed the confidence and expectations of all walks of life for the success of the Chengdu Universiade.

The official costumes of the Chengdu Universiade were also officially unveiled that night, including officials of the organizing committee, guests, staff, award ceremonies and flag raisers, referees, volunteers, venue service teams, Universiade Village service teams, event support teams and torch relay personnel and other clothing to meet the multi-functional scene application. The clothing design combines the Universiade emblem and color matching, and deeply integrates Sichuan and Sichuan cultural symbols such as the sun bird, Tianfu greenway, small pepper, and Shu brocade, showing the local cultural heritage.

Warmly welcome the Universiade and extend an invitation to young people around the world

“We are ready to go. With professionalism, friendly smiles, and considerate services, we will show the world the high-spirited spirit and youthful demeanor of Chinese youth in the new era.” Peng Qiuyan, a volunteer representative of the Chengdu Universiade, made a sonorous oath.

The 100-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade swearing-in meeting was held in the central square of Dong’an Lake in Chengdu. 500 representatives from different fields such as volunteers, medical teams, referees/technical officials formed 12 swearing-in meeting phalanxes. At the same time, the Arrival and Departure Service Pledge Conference was jointly held at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Shuangliu Airport and Chengdu East Railway Station. “Being a good host and welcoming guests warmly” has become the common wish of all service workers.

“Love, the sky is full of colorful, pure brilliance, and bright faces. Love, this vast city of brocade, full of starry sky, can hear resonance…” In the melody of the theme promotion song of the Chengdu Universiade, there are unique scenes The Youth Song Club entered Tsinghua University, Peking University and other colleges and universities, and the students sent warm invitations to young college students all over the world with lively notes to welcome the youth event together. On the exhibition board at the event site, the students wrote their blessings such as “Meet in Chengdu, realize your dreams” and “Strengthen the national physique”.

During the preparatory period for the Chengdu Universiade, the organizing committee collected Universiade songs from all over the world, attracting the participation of global musicians and music lovers from all walks of life. Today, a group of outstanding songs from more than 2,700 pieces of music works from dozens of countries and regions have formed a craze for singing in domestic colleges and universities. With music as the link, Chengdu is constantly releasing its vitality and passion to embrace the world.

On April 19, the Chengdu Universiade’s official franchised retail store Beijing Bird’s Nest flagship store officially opened at the Beijing National Stadium. More than a thousand licensed new products of dolls, craft ornaments, stationery, clothing, jewelry and many other categories were put on sale, including the Universiade mascot “Rongbao” “Element’s merchandise is particularly attracting attention. “I am confident that ‘Rongbao’ will become another super IP based on pandas after ‘Bingdundun’,” said Yu Zaiqing, member of the International Olympic Committee and director of the Chengdu Universiade Expert Advisory Committee.

Hold the Universiade well and paint a happy picture of the park city

Looking at the main stadium of the Chengdu Universiade – the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park from a height, it looks like a round flying saucer landed on the edge of the rippling water. On the top of the stadium, 12,000 pieces of glazed glass are assembled into a pattern of “Sun God Bird”, embedding Bashu cultural elements into the sports venue with a strong sense of technology.

When tradition and technology collide, sports bloom in Chengdu.

On the afternoon of April 19th, a trendy sports meeting was held in Chengdu Dong’an Lake Sports Park. Fashionable sports such as land surfing, Frisbee, flag football, and pickleball provide young people with a stage to challenge themselves and release their passion. At the Coldplay Market held at the same time, more than 30 youth market brand merchants and “trunk market” set up stalls on the spot. The new consumption scene made local citizens feel the multiple charms brought by the Universiade.

The Universiade benefiting the people and sharing the competition is one of the competition concepts that this Universiade has adhered to since the beginning of the preparations. At present, Chengdu has completed the construction, renovation and expansion of 49 Universiade venues, and major venues have become popular check-in places for citizens.

The sports park, community sports corner and new space for sports in Tianfu Greenway are built in a diversified layout to meet the different sports needs of citizens. Taking the opportunity of organizing the Universiade, sports are gradually painting a happy picture of a beautiful life in a park city for Chengdu.

Data show that in 2022, Chengdu’s Universiade venues will be open to the public for 76,300 hours, free or low-fee opening will cover 5,094,800 person-times, and a total of 727 various events will be held. National fitness has become a common practice in Chengdu, and more people are enjoying the benefits brought by the Universiade.

“Chengdu Universiade is destined to be different and exciting!” At the spring meeting of delegation heads of the Chengdu Universiade held at the end of March, visiting FISU representatives reached a consensus.

From Dong’an Lake Sports Park to Universiade Village; from Jincheng Lake Park to Tianfu Greenway, Renault Eide has been amazed by the city’s vigorous sports atmosphere many times. He said: “I am personally very convinced that Chengdu is ready to host a wonderful event!” (Reporter Sun Longfei and Song Haoxin)

