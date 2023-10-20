Chengdu Hosts the 81st World Science Fiction Convention, Marking China’s Debut in the Event

The 81st World Science Fiction Conference, also known as WorldCon, opened in Chengdu, Sichuan on October 18, marking the first time that this prestigious event has entered China. Chengdu has become the second city in Asia and the first in China to host the World Science Fiction Convention.

The conference, with the theme “Era of Symbiosis”, aims to gather top domestic and foreign science fiction writers, magazine editors, and industry practitioners to discuss the integration of science fiction into reality and the revitalization of Chinese science fiction. It is considered the most high-profile, oldest, largest, and most influential science fiction cultural event in the industry.

The Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, one of the venues for the conference, offers an immersive experience for science fiction fans, allowing them to immerse themselves in scenes from various science fiction novels.

The conference, which will last until October 22, includes various activities such as the opening and closing ceremonies, the Hugo Award Ceremony, more than 200 themed salons and exhibitions, “Hugo Night” lakeside parties, and fan parties. The highly anticipated “Hugo Award,” which is the most prestigious international award in the field of science fiction literature, will also be announced at the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum on the evening of October 21.

During the opening ceremonies, a speech was delivered which emphasized the importance of adhering to a people-centered creative orientation and producing works that enhance the spiritual power of the people. The goal is to cultivate literary artists who possess both virtue and art, as well as a large-scale team of cultural and artistic talents. This aligns with President Xi Jinping’s vision as expressed in his report at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16, 2022.

The World Science Fiction Convention is an opportunity for China to showcase its cultural industry and contribute to the further development of science fiction. As the convention continues its activities in Chengdu, science fiction enthusiasts and industry professionals eagerly await the enriching discussions and events that will shape the future of the genre.

