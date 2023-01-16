Original title: Little Calligrapher in Chengdu “Write Spring Festival Couplets to Send Spring Blessings”

On January 15, sponsored by Chengdu Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Chengdu Park City Construction Administration, Sichuan Daily All-Media Culture and Media News Center, Sichuan Academy of Art, Chengdu Literary and Art Development Service Center, Chengdu Folk Literature and Art Association, Chengdu Calligraphers Association, Chengdu People’s Park, and Sichuan Art Network hosted our festival Spring Festival—the third Chengdu Little Calligrapher “Write Spring Festival couplets to send Spring Blessings” public welfare activity in Chengdu People’s Park patriotic The event will be held at the Christian Education Base, and the event will be moved to the Sichuan Academy of Arts (Bajin Academy of Literature) on January 16.

Young calligraphers from primary and secondary schools in Chengdu are led by specially invited instructors and famous calligraphers Zhong Yangqinsheng, Zhao Anru, Wang Ji, He Xiaowei, Guo Zhengzheng, Hong Ling, Wang Bangjun, Cao Hua, Wang Hongmei and He Yuting , Writing and presenting Spring Festival couplets for tourists on the spot. Liu Yong, Director of the Literary and Art Volunteer Service Department (Rights Department) of Chengdu Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Secretary-General of Chengdu People’s Association, Zhu Xuecai, Editor-in-Chief of Sichuan Art Network, and other leaders and guests attended the event.

Liu Yong said at the scene that this event is another event of special significance after the good response of the previous two events. It will greatly enrich the cultural connotation of the Spring Festival festival, meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the masses, and promote the patriotic education of young people and the development of the Chinese nation. The revitalization of traditional festivals promotes the promotion and development of excellent traditional Chinese culture, actively cultivates young people to build cultural self-confidence, conveys socialist core values, adds Chengdu cultural charm, polishes the “three cities and three capitals” brand, and accelerates the construction of a world-famous cultural city. help.

At the event site, the “little calligrapher” wrote down a pair of Spring Festival couplets that symbolized auspiciousness and carried good wishes. “Laughing and singing farewell to the old, bright lanterns and firecrackers to welcome the new”, “Jade Rabbit welcomes the spring, red plum blessings come”, “Tigers go to majestic the world, rabbits come to spring to warm Kyushu”… Regular script, official script, seal script, running script and other writing forms flourish. The children’s good handwriting attracted praise from the tourists.

Tang Yinan, a first-grade student of Chengwai Primary School, has just turned 7 years old and is the youngest “calligrapher” on the scene. She said: “I am very happy to participate in this event, because I really like writing calligraphy!” He Pinxian, a sixth-grade student of Electronic Science and Technology University Young and mature, the Spring Festival couplets he wrote are in official script, with vigorous and powerful writing, full of ancient flavor. He told the reporter: “I have been practicing calligraphy with my father since I was a child. It is very interesting to write Spring Festival couplets on the spot, and I can also show and exercise my calligraphy skills.” During the event, the “little calligraphers” presented a total of Spring Festival couplets to tourists There are nearly 600 pieces of Hefu characters.

The event attracted many parents and tourists to participate in the on-site interaction. They all said that during the Spring Festival, it is particularly meaningful to write and present Spring Festival couplets in an environment with a profound historical and cultural atmosphere, such as the People’s Park and the Sichuan Provincial Academy of Arts (Bajin College of Literature). It not only exercises the children’s ability and courage to write on the spot, but also cultivates everyone’s good habit of passing on and sharing happiness, making Chengdu, a city that you don’t want to leave after you come here, full of strong festive atmosphere and full of Chinese New Year flavor .

