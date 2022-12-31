Original title: Chengdu pre-allocated 1.576 billion yuan in treatment expenses to help strengthen medical security for epidemic prevention and control

A few days ago, the Chengdu Municipal Medical Security Bureau issued the “Thirteen Measures for Benefiting the People and Helping Enterprises and Medical Insurance” in the New Stage of Epidemic Prevention and Control, which involves opening green channels for the supply of scarce drugs, establishing a quick review and dialing mechanism for medical insurance funds, and supporting Mass online medical consultation and other aspects of the content. How to advance the “Thirteen Articles”? What progress has been made so far? On the afternoon of December 30, Chengdu City held a media briefing on the promotion of medical security services in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control. Mao Huoping, the second-level inspector of the Chengdu Medical Security Bureau, made a detailed introduction to this.

According to reports, the Chengdu Municipal Medical Security Bureau has paid 1.576 billion yuan in advance to 407 designated medical institutions in the city through the measure of pre-allocating treatment expenses for medical institutions in advance to help strengthen medical security for epidemic prevention and control. Among them, 639 million yuan was paid in advance to 25 institutions at the city level; 937 million yuan was paid in advance to 382 institutions in districts (cities) and counties.

In terms of opening a green channel for the procurement of medicines and equipment, promote the establishment of a list mechanism for emergency online procurement of medicines and equipment, apply for and process at any time for more than 230 kinds of medicines in the list, and allow medical institutions to “purchase first and then file”. Actively organize 13 designated medical institutions at the municipal level to apply for the procurement plan of antipyretic drugs to the provincial pharmaceutical equipment procurement platform. In terms of establishing a working mechanism for quick review and quick dialing of medical insurance funds, since the quick review and quick dialing work was carried out, 799 million yuan of medical insurance funds (funds) have been allocated to various medical institutions through emergency settlement (including 316 million yuan for medical insurance for urban employees and 316 million yuan for medical insurance for urban and rural residents. Insurance 320 million yuan, medical expenses in other places 163 million yuan). At the same time, speed up the opening of medical insurance network settlements at convenient fever diagnosis and treatment service stations. As of 12:00 noon on December 30, 62 convenient fever diagnosis and treatment service points have been opened for medical insurance network settlement.

In the next step, the Chengdu Municipal Medical Security Bureau will continue to speed up the liquidation and allocation of designated medical institutions, shorten the time limit for settlement of expenses; support the masses to seek medical consultation online, and increase the “assistance and agency” of medical insurance matters; continue to guarantee the medical service capabilities of key personnel and rural remote areas , Strengthen the guarantee of drug supply for special populations, and promote medical assistance to “do one thing at a time”.

Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News reporter Wang Tuo

(Editors in charge: Peng Qian, Zhang Huawei)

