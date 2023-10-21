Chengdu Public Security Bureau Unveils Jaw-Dropping ‘Science Fiction Blockbuster’ Costume Change Video at World Science Fiction Convention

Science Fiction Blockbuster Costume Change Video Produced by Chengdu Public Security Bureau

In the midst of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Conference, the Chengdu Public Security Bureau has astounded attendees and captured the attention of the media with a “science fiction blockbuster” costume change video. This innovative production showcases the dedication and preparedness of the Chengdu Police in ensuring the safety and smooth execution of the convention.

Under the theme of “one place, one policy”, “one game, one policy”, and “one hall, one policy”, the Chengdu Public Security Bureau has effectively optimized security personnel deployment, service enhancements, on-site control, and more. These measures are aimed at providing a safe and orderly environment for all participants.

As the reporter made their way to the Science Fiction Museum, they encountered a peculiar sight – a “little house” serving as a convenience police station. Set up by the Pidu Public Security Bureau, this station operates with policemen who joined the force after the year 2000 and are always on standby to assist the public.

During the opening ceremony of the World Science Fiction Convention, a woman arrived at the police station with two children. Worriedly, she revealed that her daughter was experiencing severe abdominal pain and needed immediate medical attention. With their car parked on the opposite side of the certificate replacement point, the police quickly sprang into action. They promptly helped the girl into their patrol car and escorted her to the nearby parking lot, ensuring she received the necessary medical attention.

To maintain perimeter security, a dedicated “cavalry team” has been tasked with safeguarding the venue. Comprising eight members, the Iron Cavalry Team of the Chengdu Pidu Public Security Patrol Brigade consists of skilled police riders between the ages of 22 and 30. These officers undergo daily training to refine their driving skills, which includes navigating through figure-shaped pile windings, snake-shaped pile windings, and Z-shaped bends – all crucial techniques to secure the area surrounding the convention.

Outside the Science Fiction Museum, the Pidu Public Security Bureau has formulated pedestrian and vehicle flow lines within the control area and enhanced security checkpoints. They conducted three comprehensive drills, simulating 28 different scenarios with the use of real scenes, personnel, and equipment. These exercises ensure that the security measures, including smart security, emergency response, traffic organization, and social control, are effectively implemented.

Inside the Science Fiction Museum, the patrol brigade police have meticulously inspected the venue’s facilities and activity routes, constructing a solid defense line for the event. By adhering to these stringent measures, the Chengdu Police aim to create a safe environment that enables participants to enjoy the convention without any concerns for their well-being.

Amidst the buzz and excitement of the conference, the Chengdu Police have managed to surprise attendees and the media with their “science fiction blockbuster” costume change video. The video captures the transformation of the Chengdu Police from their regular uniforms into vibrant science fiction-themed attire, showcasing their enthusiasm and dedication to the convention.

The Chengdu Public Security Bureau has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for event security with their dynamic approach and meticulous planning. By ensuring the safety, orderliness, and smooth execution of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Conference, they have demonstrated their commitment towards creating a secure environment for all attendees.

