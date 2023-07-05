Chengkou County Fire Rescue Brigade Conducts Special Inspections to Enhance Gas Fire Safety Measures

Chengkou County Fire Rescue Brigade Conducts Special Inspections on Gas Fire Safety

Chongqing, China – In an effort to prevent fire accidents and ensure gas safety, the Chengkou County Fire Rescue Brigade, in collaboration with emergency response, economics, and information departments, conducted special inspections on gas fire safety in key areas of the city. The inspections were carried out in places such as Kou County Pedestrian Street.

During the inspections, the focus was on the installation and effectiveness of flammable gas leakage alarm devices in each location. Additionally, the inspectors checked the condition of rubber hoses, joints, and gas valves connecting cookers in kitchen areas to ensure there was no aging or deterioration. The inspectors also assessed the soundness of the fire safety management system and the availability of fully equipped fire fighting facilities and equipment. Detailed inspections were carried out on safety exits, evacuation passages, and fire lanes.

Various issues were identified during the inspections, and the inspection team provided on-the-spot rectification opinions and suggestions. The heads of all units were required to address the identified problems in a timely manner, strengthen fire safety precautions, enhance daily management, and conduct thorough self-examinations and self-corrections. The proper and regulated use of gas and fire electricity management was emphasized, along with ensuring the completeness and ease of use of fire-fighting facilities. In addition, regular fire safety training for staff was deemed necessary to improve their awareness and ability to escape and self-rescue in case of an emergency.

Moving forward, Chengkou Fire Protection will continue to collaborate with relevant departments to conduct in-depth special inspections on fire protection in the gas sector. They aim to increase fire protection awareness among the public and enhance safety precautions and self-protection consciousness. The ultimate goal is to detect and eliminate hazards early and eliminate the occurrence of fire accidents.

These measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of gas, electricity, and fire within the jurisdiction of Chengkou County, and to effectively curb fire accidents.

