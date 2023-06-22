Chenzhou Dragon Boat Invitational Race East Jiangwan – Featured City and State – Hunan Online

Dragon Boat Race

Chenzhou Dragon Boat Invitational Race Dongjiangwan kicks off

Huasheng Online, June 21st (All Media Reporter Li Bingjun, Correspondent Li Lihuangxin) Zongye leaves are fragrant and people talk about Duanyang, and dragon boat races make trouble on the Dongjiang River. Today, the 2023 Chenzhou “Jiahua International City Cup” Dragon Boat Invitational Race and Dongjiangwan Dragon Boat Race will be held at the Dongjiangwan Water Sports Center in Zixing City.

At 9:30 in the morning, the drums of the dragon boat race sounded, and the white waves rolled on Dongjiang Bay. More than 10 dragon boats from various counties (cities, districts) in Chenzhou City raced across the waves. With all their strength, the contestants swung their oars vigorously, chopping through the waves, and drove forward like an arrow off the string.

Dongjiang Bay Water Sports Center, where the competition is held, has beautiful scenery, clear water, open track, and little influence from external conditions such as water flow and wind speed. It is one of the most ideal training and competition venues for rowing and kayaking in China. In recent years, the center has held many major water events such as “Flying over the East River Lake Roller Skating Challenge”, “East River Lake International Dragon Boat Invitational Race” and the Provincial Games kayaking and rowing competitions.

According to the organizer of the event, this is one of the series of activities in Zixing City that Chenzhou City will host the 2nd Hunan Provincial Tourism Development Conference in 2023. This year, based on the Tourism Development Conference, Zixing City has actively promoted the cross-border integration and development of tourism industries such as “tourism + culture”, “tourism + sports” and “tourism + industry”. Exhibition, photography exhibition, dragon and lion waist drum competition, flower boat fireworks parade, national health tour, Oktoberfest, youth rowing, kayaking championship and other series of activities, in the name of Travel Development, set up a platform for competitions, and continue to promote Zixing travel brand.

