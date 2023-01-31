Chenzhou kicks off the first job fair in the new year

309,000 migrant workers have returned to work in the city

Huasheng Online, January 30th (all-media reporter Li Bingjun, correspondent Deng Zhiqiang, Li Peng, and Liu Yonggang) Today, Chenzhou City’s 2023 “Spring Breeze Action” and Job Fair for Aiding Enterprises to Stabilize Jobs and Return to Work was held in Chenzhou Employment Supermarket, kicking off the first job fair in the new year.

A total of 120 employers provided more than 6,000 jobs in this job fair, involving multiple industries such as manufacturing, electronic information, and modern service industries. The theme of the event is “Spring Breeze Sends True Love, Helps Warm People’s Hearts”, and lasts for 3 months. It aims to seize the critical period of migrant workers returning to their hometowns for the Spring Festival. Employment services are provided for laborers such as soldiers and various employers with labor needs.

The city carried out online and offline global promotion. In the online session, centering on the nine major industrial industries in the city, through live broadcasting into factories, live broadcasting leading posts, online push posts and other recruitment modes, the employment information is pushed with pictures and texts, and the working environment, living environment, humanistic environment, salary and benefits of recruiting companies are intuitively introduced. Let job seekers find their favorite jobs quickly and accurately. Offline in-depth enterprise inspections to improve the accuracy of corporate job information collection; set up employment through trains, free job seekers to the employment supermarket to participate in recruitment activities, to achieve services from home to car door, car door to supermarket, and supermarket to factory door. At the same time, a “free through train” was opened to help stabilize the company. On January 28, Guidong County opened 9 free “through trains” to help 522 migrant workers return to Dongguan, Shenzhen and other places.

It is understood that the city will continue to carry out special services such as “return to work through train”, “park migrant workers through train” and “point-to-point through train” to ensure the safety, concentration and rapid return of migrant workers to work after the festival. 309,000 migrant workers have returned to work in the city, with a return rate of 60%.