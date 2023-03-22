Julian Andres Santa

Talking about José Andrés Ramírez Jaramillo is talking about love for Deportivo Pereira and it is that during the 10 years that ‘Chepe’ was in the team of his heart and city, he defended the colors with total dedication and passion, spending 200 games for a total of 215 official games with the institution, according to data from the statistician Hugo Ocampo Villegas, also being in the top 22 of those who have worn the shirt the most in the entire history of the 79-year representative of the capital of Risaralda.

About his career at Matecaña

“It was a dream, yes I imagined, I wanted and desired with all my heart to play in the team of my city but having done it for so long really fills me with joy and pride, it could have been much better but there were many games, many struggles and proud to have worn the team’s jersey for so long.”

Debut in Deportivo Pereira

“It was on May 7, 2005 in a Deportivo Pereira vs. Atlético Nacional. That day we were 1-1, I played 32 minutes, at that time it was the rule of the minor that I had to start, I started and played more than I really expected because it was something that happened unexpectedly due to Lozano’s injury, it happened and I enjoyed it a lot and more in a match against Nacional”.

What coach made him debut?

“Norberto Peluffo. I remember that at Comfamiliar we were leaving training, we were going on the bus and since I was just joining the training sessions, I was in the front and I heard the teacher say “let’s put the monkey on” and I said, maybe that little monkey will be me The teacher simply told me not to worry about him, to enjoy himself, that he was going to play as long as necessary. They gave me a yellow card for having hit ‘Chicho’ Serna, imagine, I also have that as a memory but hey, the debut was very pleasant”.

What did you feel that day of debut?

“The stadium was full, Ricardo Álvarez scored the goal, we were 1-1, it was my first outing with the team, I remember through the tunnel, with the fans, an unforgettable night, seeing my friends from the neighborhood crying as we went out to the net , many things that will remain for a lifetime”.

How did you experience the title on December 7?

“I had the opportunity to go to the stadium after such a long time, the husband of an aunt turned out with two tickets, really excited, I couldn’t stay to see the celebration because I was very anxious about the penalties but I knew that the team was going to be champion, He had been having a very good campaign, a title very well won and historic for all of us”.

Grateful for your experience at the club

“I have very good memories, the truth is I don’t have bitter memories, difficult things did happen but I remember much more of the good things and the desire they always had to get ahead, since that 2005 that I started, the López arrived, then Luis Fernando Osorio who rest in peace, they also put together very good teams trying to fight for the championship more, I had spectacular campaigns, I had two promotions and also relegation but hey, that was already something that was coming due to what was happening administratively and thanks to God, that’s in the past.”

Suárez, the technician who chooses

“I had great coaches, if I say only one I would stay with Luis Fernando Suárez and I didn’t play a single game with him, I base myself on what I saw, what he worked on, how he behaved, I learned a lot from him, we had very good campaigns and good players. He came from having led Ecuador in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, he was a super humble, hard-working and sincere guy, he told me why he didn’t play, he didn’t simply relegate me ”.

Lobo Sur paid tribute to him for his 200 games

“There are no words to express it, it is very nice to have represented the team, the colors, I do not forget that of the names that Lobo Sur chanted it was always mine, it was a great affection for me, even in difficult moments, I have the shirt saved that they gave me here at home for the 200 games, ”said the 35-year-old defender.

José Ramírez currently works as a coach at Cuparma, the club of Alexis Márquez and Juan Camilo Hernández.

José Ramírez had a 17-year career in professionalism until last year. In this 2023 he could not return to Peru, where he was currently at the Cantolao Sports Academy, due to the social crisis in this country.