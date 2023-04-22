“Cherish the Earth, People Live in Harmony with Nature” 2023 Earth Day Home Event Held in Fuzhou_中国网

April 22 isOn the 54th “World Earth Day”, our country focuses on the theme of “cherishing the earth and living in harmony with nature”Held Earth Day home event in Fuzhou.China Net Dai Fan Photography

China Net, Fuzhou, April 22 (Reporter Dai Fan) Today is the 54th “Earth Day”, and our country has carried out publicity activities around the theme of “cherishing the earth and living in harmony with nature”. On the same day, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the People’s Government of Fujian Province jointly held the Earth Day home event in Fuzhou. “Natural” concept of ecological civilization, promote the construction of a beautiful China, and jointly build the earth home where man and nature coexist harmoniously. Wang Hong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Director of the State Oceanic Administration, Lin Wenbin, Vice Governor of Fujian Province, Wu Xiande, Mayor of Fuzhou City, and Tu Ruihe, representative of the United Nations Environment Program in China, delivered speeches at the scene. Dr. Bruno Oberle delivered a speech via online video.

Wang Hong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Director of the State Oceanic Administration, pointed out in his speech that since the establishment of the Ministry of Natural Resources, it has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, especially Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, and firmly established that green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets. The concept of mountain, strictly fulfill the responsibility of “two unification”, through the compilation of the national land space planning outline, the areas with extremely important ecological functions, extremely fragile ecological environment, and areas with potentially important ecological value are included in the red line of ecological protection; speed up the construction of national parks as the core The main natural protection area system; ecological protection and restoration has achieved important results. The “China Landscape Project” was selected as the first batch of the world‘s top ten ecological restoration flagship projects, showing the world a new image of China‘s ecological civilization construction and contributing to the harmonious coexistence between man and nature Chinese program. In the next step, the Ministry of Natural Resources will continue to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, actively practice Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new pattern of land and space development and protection, and promote the conservation and intensification of natural resources Utilize, accelerate the implementation of major projects for the protection and restoration of important ecosystems, effectively support and guarantee the sustainable and healthy economic and social development, and vigorously promote the modernization of a beautiful China and the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

The scene of the Earth Day home event.China Net Dai Fan Photography

At the home event, Wang Lei, deputy director of the Ecological Restoration Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, introduced the overall situation of the “China Landscape Project” and released the “Implementation Plan for the Consolidation and Improvement of Ecological Carbon Sink Capability”. Zhang Bing, director of the Space Planning Bureau, introduced the national ecological protection red line The overall situation of establishment and management. The home event also invited Zhu Xunzhi, deputy mayor of Fuzhou City, Wang Wei, mayor of Shizuishan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Deng Jianhua, deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Natural Resources, to introduce the ecological protection and restoration project of the mountains, rivers, forests, fields and lakes in the Minjiang River Basin, and the landscape, forests, and fields at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain. The experience of the lake and grass ecological protection and restoration project, and the ecological restoration project of Dongting Lake and Xiangjiang River Basin. Representatives from The China Representative Office of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Nature Conservation Association of Altay Region shared stories of social forces participating in ecological protection and restoration. In the afternoon, the Nature Conservation Public Welfare Partnership Program held a nature conservation public welfare salon with the theme of “Public Welfare Organizations Participating in Ecological Protection and Restoration”. Relevant experts shared ecological protection and restoration practices in Minjiang Estuary Wetland, Wuyishan National Park, Fuding Mangrove, etc. and experience.

The scene of the Earth Day home event.China Net Dai Fan Photography

During the Earth Day event, the Ministry of Natural Resources also launched a natural resources science popularization micro-video contest, a natural resource science popularization explanation contest, excellent popular science book recommendation and solicitation activities, etc., to popularize the knowledge of natural ecological protection to the public, so that the concept of ecological civilization can be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Construct a modernized harmonious coexistence between man and nature and create a good social atmosphere.

Representatives from the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Finance, the National Development Bank, the relevant departments and units of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the competent departments of natural resources in relevant provinces and autonomous regions, relevant units in Fujian Province and Fuzhou City, and member units of the Nature Conservation Public Welfare Partnership Program participated in this home event .

