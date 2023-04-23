Home » “Cherish the earth, people live in harmony with nature” Qinhuangdao City launched a series of activities with the theme of World Earth Day_Shijiazhuang News
"Cherish the earth, people live in harmony with nature" Qinhuangdao City launched a series of activities with the theme of World Earth Day

"Cherish the earth, people live in harmony with nature" Qinhuangdao City launched a series of activities with the theme of World Earth Day

2023-04-23 14:41:32 Source: Qinhuangdao News Network

All Media Center reporter Liu Xun correspondent Meng Lingbin

April 22 is the 54th Earth Day. In order to raise people’s awareness of environmental protection and carry forward the spirit of ecological civilization, a number of units in our city jointly launched a series of activities on the theme of “cherishing the earth, harmonious coexistence between man and nature” in the Liujiang Basin National Nature Reserve.

Nearly 100 citizens participated in this year’s Earth Day activities.

At 9:00 a.m. on the same day, nearly a hundred citizens participated in the launching ceremony in Liujiang Basin National Nature Reserve. Among them were geologists who had retired long ago, as well as elementary and middle school students and their parents who were interested in environmental protection and geology.

image.png

Cultivate children’s awareness of loving and protecting nature through tree planting.

During the activity, the staff used rock specimens to vividly and meticulously explain the structural characteristics of various rocks such as igneous rocks, sedimentary rocks, and metamorphic rocks, allowing geology enthusiasts to initially master the basic skills of identifying rock types and geological structures in the field. Afterwards, they also visited the geological database, typical ore deposit cores, rock ore specimens and mineral resources exhibitions, and exchanged and interacted with topics such as mine management and geological disaster prevention and mitigation.

image.png

In the museum, children got to know many kinds of ores.Photo by reporter Liu Xun

In the Liujiang Earth Science Museum, the staff not only introduced the characteristics and formation process of spherical fluorite, stalactite, malachite and other ore specimens, but also carried out the “Gift of the Earth – Appreciation of Gems and Jade” and “Treasure Hunting of Fossils” through video programs. “Little Fossil Digger” and other popular science research courses. In order to cultivate children’s good habits of loving and being close to nature, “I add some green to the earth – parent-child tree planting activity” was also held on the same day. Digging, planting, and watering… With the help of parents, the children planted saplings into the ground, and at the same time, they also rooted in their hearts the idea that “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”.

The reporter learned that this event will last for two days. , Geological Society of Qinhuangdao City, and Qinhuangdao Municipal Committee of Jiusan Society.

