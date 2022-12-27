Home News Chess master at 79: “I don’t use computers or databases, I still win by reasoning”
News

Chess master at 79: “I don’t use computers or databases, I still win by reasoning”

by admin
Chess master at 79: “I don’t use computers or databases, I still win by reasoning”

Udine

Lorenzo Pagnutti from Udine has recently won an important chess tournament in Martignacco. Retired painter and decorator, he tells how he manages to have fun and beat young and fierce opponents

GIOVANNI MARCHESICH

3 minute read

See also  She is 20 years old and the vice-champion of the belly dance world is from Porpetto

You may also like

Alleghe, snow on the mayor and regional councilor...

Covid, preventive swabs return to Malpensa for those...

Nicola Signorello, the former mayor of Rome died:...

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: «Today Madame in the race»

Genoa, Carlo Felice theater, the council approves the...

Cyclist falls after being hit by a car:...

A 32-year-old doctor in Sichuan died of the...

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: «Today Madame in the race»

Funeral parlors in many places in China are...

La Russa and Rauti celebrate the birth of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy