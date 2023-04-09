TOURNAMENT WILL BE PLAYED UNTIL APRIL 30

Chess seeks new king after Carlsen’s abdication

Carlos Higuera



April 8, 2023 – 4:00 PM

After the voluntary resignation of the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen to his crown, today the Russian Ian Nepómniashchi and the Chinese Ding Liren face each other for the world chess title.

Until April 30 at a luxury hotel in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, both players will face off in an unprecedented duel, since neither has been the world champion of the ancient game.

Likewise, it will also be the first time that a Chinese player opts for the crown of the most important title.

For ten years the champion had always been the Norwegian Carlsen, who had clearly beaten Nepómniashchi in his fifth and last world title match, in December 2021.

However, in July 2022 Carlsen declared that he was no longer “motivated” by a matchup that he considers its format to be outdated, so he formally resigned from defending his title. Although, the Norwegian has not retired and continues to dominate the world circuit of this sport.

In the classification, the difference between Carlsen and Nepomniashchi, second, is as big as the one between the Russian and the 16th on the list.

“It’s hard for me to qualify for this world championship game,” summed up the Russian legend Garry Kasparov from the Saint Louis Chess Club, in the United States.

“A world championship game should include the strongest player on the planet and that is not the case,” he added, stressing that it will still be “a great show.”

Chinese pioneer

The two players have the world’s highest rank behind Carlsen and are facing each other because they finished first and second in the Candidates tournament a year ago.

Nepómniashchi, 32, dominated this competition to renew his chance to win the World Cup after his disappointment in 2021.

“His strong comeback in the Candidates tournament is proof that he is open to criticism and that he has corrected some of his weaknesses,” said Cyrus Lakdawala, author of several chess books, including one on the Russian’s aggressive style, that will compete with a neutral flag.

“He wasn’t put under pressure in the Candidates tournament, his main flaw is that he needs confidence,” said Laurent Fressinet, a French grandmaster and member of Carlsen’s preparation team.

Liren, 30, has managed to return to the highest level, after almost two years without competing due to the pandemic.

“His style is positional, complete. Intrinsically he is stronger than ‘Nepo’, but he has less practice, he has no world championship experience. We don’t know what state Ding will be in,” Fressinet said.

The Chinese grandmaster, born in the city considered the national chess capital, Wenzhou, has achieved the best ranking for a player from his country and is also the first from the Asian giant to play for the world title.

However, in the women’s category China has dominated since the 1990s. At the end of the year the world championship will face Jun Wenjun, winner of the last three editions, and her compatriot Lei Tingjie.

The championship will be played to the best of 14 games, the players will alternate white pieces, which will allow the game to start, and black pieces.

If there is a tie at the end of these long format games ‒two hours for the first 40 plays‒ the title will be played at tie-break.

Favorite

Nepomniashchi is the favorite to be crowned world champion in a tournament with a purse of two million euros. Russian is more unpredictable and cool, while Asian is more stable and consistent. Of the 13 classical chess games they have played, ‘Nepo’ won three, lost two and drew eight.

Whoever wins, it will be the first time since 2013 that Carlsen has not held the world crown. There is only one historical precedent for a world champion who refused to defend his crown, in the 1975 World Cup.

This is Bobby Fischer, who did not agree to put his crown at stake against Anatoly Karpov, the Kremlin’s candidate, after the American won the legendary ‘The Match of the Century’ against Boris Spasski in 1972.

Nepomniashchi, who was born on July 14, 1990, was the Russian champion in 2010 and 2020. He won the European Junior Chess Championship three times, in 2000 in the under-10 category, and in 2001 and 2002 in the under-12 category. . He also won the Junior World Championship in the under-12 category in 2002. After winning the Aeroflot Moscow Open in February 2008, he qualified for the 2008 Dortmund Sparkassen chess tournament, where he shared second place. remaining undefeated.

Liren was born on October 24, 1992. In August 2015, he became the second Chinese player after Wang Yue to reach the top ten of the FIDE rankings.

On June 6, 2009, at the age of 16, he became the youngest champion of his country in history. In April 2011 he won the Chinese Championship for the second time, and for the third time the following year, at the age of 19. In October 2009, he became the 30th Chinese player in history to achieve the Grandmaster title. He participated in the 2011 World Chess Cup, but lost in the first round to Wesley So.