Chia Network Says It Filed for IPO with SEC Following Change of Leadership From CoinTelegraph

Chia Network Says It Filed for IPO with SEC Following Change of Leadership

© Reuters. Chia Network says it has filed for IPO registration with the SEC following the change in leadership

Blockchain Chia Network reported on April 14 that it had filed a proposed initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company said the size and price range of the offering has not been determined. The proposal was made confidentially and the announcement was made under a rule in the Securities Act of 1933, which allows limited information to be released to measure investor response.

Chia Network is a decentralized smart contract platform using a new consensus protocol based on data storage. It claims that the network requires lower power consumption than blockchains using proof-of-work consensus and that it can reuse worn out storage hardware. Bram Cohen, founder of BitTorrent, created the Chia Network in 2017.

Despite some doubts about the network’s green claims, the company raised $61 million in a funding round in 2021, with backers including Andreessen Horowitz, Richmond Global Ventures e altri venture capitalist. The company was reportedly valued at $500 million at the time.

