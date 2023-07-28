Chiani takes charge of “protecting the homeland” in Niger

Hespress out of bounds. Photo: AFP Hespress – AFP Friday 28 July 2023 – 12:40

General Abd al-Rahman Chiani read out a statement broadcast by the national television in Niger, today, Friday, in his capacity as “President of the National Council for the Protection of the Nation”, which is the military framework that overthrew the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

He justified the coup by General Chiani, the head of the presidential guard who became the new strongman in the Republic of Niger, by “the deterioration of the security situation that resulted from the violence of jihadist groups.”

Niger Abd al-Rahman Chiani Muhammad Bazoum

