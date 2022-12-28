They can be absent for two days a month if they suffer from dysmenorrhea. And a medical certificate presented at the beginning of the year will suffice. Menstrual leave, which has not yet been recognized at work in Italy, enters school. Leading the way is the Nervi-Severini art high school in Ravenna. Better still, it is the female students representing the Institute who have pushed and won their battle.

“I’ve always been very bad with my period, I can’t even get out of bed and when I was elected representative I thought I could find a solution for all the girls who suffer like me with every menstruation” she says Clare Pirazzini, 17 years old, a report card from all 10 in the third high school, now in the fourth year and dreams to come true. Meanwhile, she says she is proud of this small achievement carried out in a school run by a principal, Gianluca Dradi, who is very attentive to the needs of the students, their rights, in a word, to inclusion. His is the initiative of the gender-free register, which introduces alias careers, and his is the reaction to the writing “the principal is gay” on the wall of the Oriani high school, which he directed 4 years ago, which became an exemplary lesson: he did not cancel it by calling it ” stumbling block to human intelligence”.

The resolution introducing menstrual leave was voted in the school council on 20 December (10 in favor and three against) and recently published on the high school portal. It includes “certified dysmenorrhea” (up to two days a month) among the exceptions relating to the number of absences that may compromise the validity of the school year, which already include the disease, and allows the presentation of only one medical certificate certifying it . “It’s a small thing – comments the principal – but the meaning is always to achieve inclusion by listening to the students, making them feel understood for the problems they have, for who they are”. According to Gianluca Dradi “acknowledging their legitimate request creates a path in which they can develop citizenship skills: they learn how to solve a problem with the tools of democracy and within the collegial bodies”.

Chiara Pirazzini first studied the regulations in force in Europe – leave is regulated in Spain – then, with the group of representatives, she proposed an anonymous questionnaire on the subject. “We realized that the proposal was feasible, the principal and the parents were on our side, but we had to present it well to the teachers”. In one day, 16 testimonials arrived: female students who told of nausea, back pain, difficulty concentrating in class on period days. “My parents don’t keep me at home, but I’m sick”, “I have such strong pains and losses that I risk passing out”.

And so the resolution was born, destined to cause discussion. Tullia Nargiso, of the Network of middle school students in Lazio, presses: “It’s good that we start talking about menstrual leave in institutions, a step towards an inclusive school. But that’s not enough: we need free sanitary pads in the bathrooms and awareness in fighting the taboo of menstruation” . Perplexed Antonello Giannelli of the PNA: “It seems to me a somewhat rigid approach”. 60 to 90 percent of women suffer during their menstrual cycle, causing rates of 13 to 51 percent of absenteeism at school. Data reported in a bill of the Democratic Party, which in 2016 attempted to establish menstrual leave. For Luana Zanella of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, “an act due to the girls who find themselves unable to be in class”.