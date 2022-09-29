Home News Chiarano, he bites the carabinieri who find the drug even inside his socks
Chiarano, he bites the carabinieri who find the drug even inside his socks

Chiarano, he bites the carabinieri who find the drug even inside his socks

He also had hash hidden inside his socks. When the carabinieri stopped him, during a road check in Chiarano, he got nervous. She started screaming and bit into the hands of the Weapon soldiers, kicking them. A 33-year-old Moroccan was arrested last night by the Carabinieri of the Conegliano Company. The accusations resisted a public official and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He had 65 grams of hashish, of which 5 in the sock. He was also in possession of 2 grams of cocaine, a precision sling bar and cutting and packaging material. A baseball bat was also found in the trunk of the car, which was confiscated, along with drugs. The carabinieri, despite the violent attack, did not report any injuries. The Moroccan, with a clean record, appeared before the judge this morning. The arrest was validated, with the obligation of residences and prohibition to go out at night.

