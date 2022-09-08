The circle tightens on the unsolved murder of Nada Cella, and the attention cone of the Public Prosecutor of Genoa in search of the murderer is increasingly focused in one direction: that of a woman, in particular with a fair complexion. This is what the geneticist Emiliano Giardina, commissioned by prosecutor Gabriella Dotto to analyze the finds left at the crime scene on May 6, 1996, allegedly ascertained: in a room in the office of the accountant Marco Soracco, in via Marsala, in Chiavari; and extract the DNA from the two specks of blood found one on the 25-year-old victim’s shirt, the other on one on the chair near the desk.