He threatened the mayor Maurizio Fiorentini and the municipal secretary, Giuseppe Costantino with death. And he did it in front of the local police officer during an argument. The complaint presented to the carabinieri of Ivrea is inevitable. He is a 55-year-old former bricklayer, currently unemployed, but until a few months ago employed as a roadman for the Municipality thanks to job grants. And it was Fiorentini who, in 2013, found him accommodation in a municipally owned accommodation to help him get through a difficult period. In addition to the threats to a public official, the mayor reported him for soiling public land and for theft of electricity. Since 2013, the administration had taken care of him by providing him with all possible help dedicated to a person in difficulty. Last month the 55-year-old had been cut off the light because he had been in default for time immemorial and the ex bricklayer himself had always diligently refused to withdraw the various reminders sent to his home. The answer: first he left the frozen foods no longer usable in front of the door of the Municipality, then he connected to the counter of the Alpine headquarters and began to threaten the mayor and administrators via social media. Finally, the same threats, uttered in person and in front of witnesses. Hence the complaint.

