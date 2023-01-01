Home News Chiaverano, New Year’s trial with Sirius bath at 7 degrees for 9 daredevils
News

by admin
the tradition

There were 9 participants (Lorenzo Giublesi, Paolo Gasparini, Marco Dalbard, Frederic Negre, Massimiliano Diabotti, Mario Paonessa, Francesco Comotto, Giorgio Capello and Monica Tamagnone) at the tenth winter trial, which took place at 12 o’clock on Sunday 1, in the waters of Lake Sirio, at Chalet Moia. To precede the courageous attempt, also this year, Dario Moia, owner of the famous bathing establishment, had organized the memorial Coniugi Moia, dedicated to the parents Gennaro and Elda and now in its eighth edition, in which 13 people took part (Giublesi, Gasparini , Paonessa, Diabotti, Comotto, Dalbard and Negre, who subsequently doubled their sporting performance with the challenge, as well as Ivan Giacomini, Edo Gedda, Edoardo Regruto Tomalino, Alfredo Vanoni, Stefania Brescia and Roberta Spalla) who ran the approximately 3,600 meters foreseen, equal to a dry tour of the Sirius, to be covered in an anti-clockwise direction with departure and arrival at Moia. The winner of the memorial was Mario Paonessa (Regruto Tomalino and Diabotti ranked second and third respectively, while the first classified among women was Stefania Brescia

02:35

