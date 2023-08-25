Chicago Breaks Heat Index Record with Possibility of New Temperature Record

Chicago, IL – The city of Chicago officially broke a record heat index on Thursday, with the possibility of setting a new temperature record for August 24. At around 3 pm, a scorching temperature of 100°F was recorded, tying the previous temperature record set on August 24, 1947. However, what truly set this day apart was the heat index, which reached a staggering 120°F, surpassing the previous record of 118°F set on July 13, 1995.

According to records from the National Weather Service, this marks the 66th time the city has experienced triple-digit temperatures. Moreover, this is the first time since July 6, 2012, that Chicago has witnessed a temperature of 100°F. In 2012, temperatures of 102°F, 103°F, and 103°F were recorded on July 4, 5, and 6, respectively.

These heat readings were made possible through the use of METAR, a standardized weather report providing up-to-date information on weather conditions at an airfield or airport. These reports are important for aviation safety, aiding pilots and authorities in making informed decisions about flight operations.

For those in search of relief from the intense heat, a cold front is expected to arrive in the Chicago region on Thursday afternoon or night. This cold front will bring a higher possibility of severe storms, offering temporary respite from the scorching temperatures. These storms carry potential hazards, including hail formation, damaging winds, and frequent lightning strikes. The window for precipitation is estimated to be between 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm, moving from the northwest to the southeast.

As the city of Chicago grapples with this extreme heat, citizens are urged to take precautions to stay safe, such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and seeking shelter in air-conditioned spaces. With the arrival of severe storms, residents are advised to secure any loose objects and stay indoors until the weather conditions improve.

As meteorologists closely monitor the record-breaking temperatures in Chicago, it is evident that the city is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave. With potential relief on the horizon, residents are hopeful that Thursday’s storms will bring much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

