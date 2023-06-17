Home » Chickenpox outbreak at the military academy is under control
Chickenpox outbreak at the military academy is under control

Dr. Guillermo Sequera, director of Health Surveillance, in communication with Radio Nacional del Paraguay reported that some cases of chickenpox have been registered among the cadets at the Military Academy and that the necessary sanitary measures have been taken to avoid further contagion. Likewise, he indicated that RSV and influenza are the diseases that predominate in this winter season and that personal hygiene and care for vulnerable groups should be reinforced.

On the other hand, respiratory syncytial virus is another infectious agent that attacks the respiratory system, especially the lungs. It is more common in young children, but it can also infect adults and the elderly. RSV produces symptoms similar to those of a common cold, such as fever, cough, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In some cases, it can cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia, which are serious conditions that require medical attention. RSV is spread through the air or through contact with contaminated surfaces. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for RSV, only prevention measures and symptom relief.


