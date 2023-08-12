Home » Chief Minister Balochistan signed the advice to dissolve the assembly
Chief Minister Balochistan signed the advice to dissolve the assembly

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has signed the advice to dissolve the provincial assembly.
Web Desk: The Chief Minister’s advice will be sent to Governor Balochistan for approval today, whereas if the Governor does not sign the summary, the assembly will be dissolved after the next 48 hours.
On the other hand, both the opposition parties have insisted on the name of their respective candidates for the establishment of caretaker setup in Balochistan, due to which the deadlock is maintained.
The names of BNP’s Mir Hamal Kalmati and JUI’s Usman Badini and Shabbir Mengal are coming up for caretaker chief minister.
Three names have come forward from BAP including Kehda Babar, Ejaz Sanjrani and Naseer Bizenjo.
The decision in this regard is expected by this evening, in this regard the Chief Minister will meet with the opposition leader and hold a final consultation in the name of the caretaker Chief Minister.

