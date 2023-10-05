Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, Chairman Minority Finance Corporation Imtiaz Ishaq inaugurated Minorities Community Garments Production and Training Center at Hanmukanda.

Government of Telangana is engaged in initiatives for economic, educational and social development of minorities

Inauguration of Mainartis Community Garments Production and Training Center at Hanmakunda

Address by Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, Chairman Minority Finance Corporation Imtiaz Ishaq

Warangal: 4. October

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

Government Chief Whip Daseem Vinay Bhaskar and Chairman Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation of “Minorities Community Garments Production and Training Center” in the building of Muslim Girls Hostel at Kumhar Ply Market Hanamkunda organized by Muslim Welfare Society Warangal in collaboration with Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation. Mr. Muhammad Imtiaz Ishaq performed the inauguration.

Addressing a large gathering of women held under the chairmanship of President Muslim Welfare Society Warangal, Mr. Muhammad Abdul Kaleem, Chairman Minority Finance Corporation, Mr. Imtiaz Ishaq, said that the Congress in its previous 50 Muslims have been destroyed in the government for years. No serious steps have been taken for the economic and educational development of Muslims.

He said that since the formation of Telangana state, the BRS government under the wise leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is a secular chief minister, has introduced several welfare schemes to eliminate the economic, educational and social backwardness of Muslims in Telangana state. is being implemented. He said that under Shadi Mubarak scheme, in the marriage of poor and deserving girls 1 hundred thousand 116 Rs are provided which is not less than a gift to poor parents.

Mr. Imtiaz Ishaq in his address said that for the purpose of providing quality and corporate level education to Muslim boys and girls, Chief Minister KCR has shown foresight in the state under Timrez. 204 A net of minority residential schools and colleges, where on a student 1 lakh 20 thousand Rs are being spent in which thousands of students are getting education. He said that the Telangana government has provided assistance to the minority students to pursue higher education in foreign countries 20 lakh rupees are being provided.

Chairman Minority Finance Corporation Mr. Imtiaz Ishaq said in his address that BRS government is providing a loan of one lakh rupees which is non-refundable for the economic stability of minorities. Monthly 5 thousand rupees are being issued. He said that tailoring machines are being provided to women to make them self-sufficient and to provide a source of employment, to help improve the economic condition of their families. 200 Tailoring machine and more 100 Announced to provide the machine.

On this occasion, Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar said that the state government is committed to the development of minorities. He praised the welfare services of Muslim Welfare Society Warangal and said that many welfare works are being carried out by Muslim Welfare Society. Appreciable. He took this opportunity to complete the upper floor of the office building on his behalf 10 lakh rupees Announcing the provision, he said that steps will be taken to sew the uniforms of the schools and private schools of Timres for this training center.

Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar said that these tailoring machines are equipped with modern technology which have been provided by Minority Finance Corporation to the Muslim Welfare Society so that women can learn tailoring and become self-sufficient. did not, always used Muslims only as a vote bank. But BRS government is engaged in serious steps for equal development of minorities along with all classes.

On this occasion, Muhammad Aziz Khan Chairman District Library, Muhammad Abdul Quddus, Muhammad Naeemuddin, Muhammad Qadir Mohiuddin NRI, Darshan Singh, Channa Madhu Corporator, Syed Abdul Majid Vice President, Muhammad Siraj Ahmed Trustee, Khairul Nasreen Nasir Wahid Co-trustee, Mirza Hasan Chishti. Khazan, Muhammad Kaleem Subhan, Safdar Baba, Muhammad Iftikharuddin, Khwaja Moinuddin, Khwaja Aslam Mohiuddin, Muhammad Anwar Ali, Syed Abdul Aleem, Muhammad Saleem Ahmad, Muhammad Abdul Bari, Trustee of Muslim Welfare Society Jeddah and other officials were present at Shahneesh. Muhammad Siraj Ahmad Trustee of Muslim Welfare Society. welcomed the guests and delivered the opening remarks. A large number of women were present on the occasion.

“Also Read”

Telangana Chief Minister wanted to join KCRNDA, I refused, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sensational revelation in Nizamabad rally.

Are we bitten by mad dogs to join the sinking Now NDA? Narendra Modi Chancellor of the University of White Lies

Post Views: 552

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

