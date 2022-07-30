The entrance to the small upper Canavese town is now more welcoming, asphalt fixed and easier access for those with locomotion difficulties

CHIESANUOVA

From Sunday 24 July, the entrance to the small town of the upper Sacred Valley of Chiesanuova is more welcoming for residents and vacationers. On the occasion of the patronal feast of Santa Maria Maddalena, in fact, the recent restyling interventions that have affected the town square have been inaugurated and made it easier for the disabled to access the restaurant, whose premises are owned by the municipality. under management.

double intervention

“We have inaugurated the new layout in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele – explains the mayor of Chiesanuova, Piervanni Trucano -. The redevelopment intervention involved replacing the asphalt that was damaged with porphyry cubes as well as positioning the necessary channels for collecting rainwater. The amount of expenditure amounts to about 70 thousand euros. In addition, the entrance to the restaurant was redone, located behind the parish church, which now has a wider and more comfortable staircase and, with a view to removing architectural barriers, a new ramp for the disabled was also built. . In this case, the intervention cost about thirty-five thousand euros ”.

In terms of tourist enhancement of the tiny but certainly dynamic and active center of the valley, there was no lack of attention to aesthetics, to those that are the elements of street furniture with the preparation of a flowerbed to make the entrance to the most pleasant and refined country.

day of celebration

The ribbon cutting that sealed the symbolic delivery to the community of the recently completed works took place before the religious celebration in honor of Santa Maria Maddalena, officiated in the parish church by Don Gianni Malberti, which was followed by a procession through the streets of the town. and at the end also a refreshment.

The important day of celebration for the municipality of Chiesanuova was attended, among others, by the mayors of the nearby towns of Borgiallo, Franca Cargnello, Castelnuovo Nigra, Enrica Domenica Caretto and Castellamonte, Pasquale Mazza, the latter also in the role of metropolitan councilor. –

