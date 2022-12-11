Died at work due to illness, during a delivery. Franco D’Alessandro was 41 years old, was from breaking latest news and was a courier for Amazon. His van ended up in the mud, in Ortona, in the locality of San Donato, in the province of Chieti. A ditch from which he could not get out with the force of the wheels.

So the man, engaged in a delivery, stopped, got off the vehicle in which he was traveling to bring parcels home, tried to push the van but felt bad. He took out his cell phone, called for help, asked for help. 118 arrived too late because immediately after that last call Franco D’Alessandro died.

The carabinieri of the local comrade, the firefighters and the doctors went to the scene, but there was nothing they could do except ascertain the death.