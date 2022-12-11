Home News Chieti, Amazon courier dies: he was trying to unlock his van that ended up in the mud
News

Chieti, Amazon courier dies: he was trying to unlock his van that ended up in the mud

by admin
Chieti, Amazon courier dies: he was trying to unlock his van that ended up in the mud

Died at work due to illness, during a delivery. Franco D’Alessandro was 41 years old, was from breaking latest news and was a courier for Amazon. His van ended up in the mud, in Ortona, in the locality of San Donato, in the province of Chieti. A ditch from which he could not get out with the force of the wheels.

So the man, engaged in a delivery, stopped, got off the vehicle in which he was traveling to bring parcels home, tried to push the van but felt bad. He took out his cell phone, called for help, asked for help. 118 arrived too late because immediately after that last call Franco D’Alessandro died.

The carabinieri of the local comrade, the firefighters and the doctors went to the scene, but there was nothing they could do except ascertain the death.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Presidium of the Eleventh Provincial Party Congress holds the first meeting. The Presidium holds the third meeting|The Communist Party of China|Yunnan Province|The Party Congress_Sina News

You may also like

Ivrea, forty poets on stage at the first...

Ex Bertoli area, an area of ​​29 thousand...

Mazzocato: four generations of love for flowers, greenery...

Lega, Zaia: «Inescapable autonomy, centralism has failed». Berlusconi...

Ivrea, the ice skating rink in piazza Ottinetti...

Space, the first Artemis mission to the Moon...

After two years of hiatus, the Christmas initiatives...

In Feltre the “Cantagiro per la città” challenges...

Harbin Women Miracle Neighborhoods Twice: Believe it or...

Visco, Bankitalia does not depend on the banks:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy