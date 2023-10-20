Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust to Implement 24/7 Express Lane on Paso del Norte International Bridge

Juarez to Implement 24/7 Express Lane on Paso del Norte International Bridge

Juarez City, October 20, 2021 – The Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust has announced plans to introduce an Express Line on the Paso del Norte International Bridge, which will operate round the clock, seven days a week. In a collaborative effort with the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), both organizations are working together to ensure the seamless implementation of this new initiative.

To make this project a reality, the Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust is currently involved in adapting the operating systems, in addition to collaborating with the General Coordination of Road Safety to establish the appropriate access streets for users of the Express Line.

“While the exact date for the initiation of operations and the access streets have yet to be finalized, citizens will be duly informed in advance. However, we can confirm that the Express Line will be operational in the first half of November this year,” stated the organization.

The Paso del Norte International Bridge currently has four travel lanes running from south to north. To accommodate the new Express Line, CBP has installed barriers in the far left and far right lanes, allowing the far right lane to be utilized exclusively by Express Line users and the public transportation service that currently operates between Juarez and El Paso.

This new development aims to maximize efficiency and convenience for travelers using the Paso del Norte International Bridge. By providing a dedicated lane for Express Line users, both local residents and international travelers will experience expedited crossing times, avoiding lengthy waits during peak hours.

As we approach the implementation date, further details and procedures for accessing the Express Line will be released to ensure a smooth transition for all users. The Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust remains committed to enhancing the overall border-crossing experience for everyone.

Stay tuned for more updates on the forthcoming launch of the Express Line on the Paso del Norte International Bridge.

