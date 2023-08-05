Child benefit entitlement of foster parents (FG) – NWB Livefeed

Online message – Thursday 08/03/2023

Income Tax | Child benefit entitlement of foster parents (FG)

A family-like bond requires a family affiliation and the actual and legal ability to supervise, care for, and care for the foster child. This is not the case in the case of a hospital stay due to the child being born prematurely and the child being taken into care by the youth welfare office (FG Saxony-Anhalt, judgment of February 2nd, 2023 – 4 K 848/21; revision pending, BFH Az. III R 5/23).

Facts: The parties involved are arguing for the months of November and December 2020 about child benefit and child bonus 2020 for the foster child of the plaintiff, B, born on November 26th, 2020. With an application for child benefit dated January 20, 2021, the plaintiff applied for child benefit for foster child B. In the “Declaration for a foster child”, the plaintiff stated that B had been indefinitely in…

