Child dies after falling from the eighth floor of a building in Quito

And child died after falling from the eighth floor from one of the towers royal park complex, in the north of Quitoprovince of Pichincha.

The fact was alerted around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023.

A team from the Quito Fire Department (CBQ) went to the emergency, however, upon arrival the minor no longer had vital signs.

The Police also went to the place to take proceedings of the fact.

Criminalistics and Legal Medicine personnel carried out the respective removal of the corpse and evidence.

For her part, the paramedic of the Fire Department, Karen Benavides, indicated that the child had Down syndrome. He was 12 years old.

The reason for his fall is unknown. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Child dies after falling from third floor

A 13-year-old boy fell from a third story and died. They are padrewho arrived precisely at that moment at the house witnessed the fact.

This tragic event was recorded in the San Camilo parish, in the canton Quevedo, province of Los Rios. As it was known, the event was recorded on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The victim was identified as José Manuel Sánchez Ramos.

