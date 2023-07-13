Child exploitation is an inconvenience that Cali wants to eradicate

Child exploitation refers to the abuse and use of children for economic or other purposes, to the detriment of their physical, emotional, and educational well-being.

This implies involving minors in dangerous jobs and abusive or degrading working conditions that keep them from solid growth.

This is one of the most complex problems that Cali suffers, affecting hundreds of minors every year.

In relation to our region, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare stated that Valle del Cauca occupies the seventh box among 23 departments with the highest level of risk of child labor.

This scourge affected almost 23,000 children in the capital of Valle del Cauca during 2020. Currently, the numbers have decreased slightly.

Situation to which the Cali authorities are very attentive, which, although with figures that have been falling, continue with control operations.

‘Cali Cómo Vamos’ maintained that, in 2020, 22,659 minors were working in Cali.

Of that number, 7,741 boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 were vendors or merchants, and 4,946 more, waiters, cleaners, or in servant jobs that they should not perform.

In 2023, 80 minors in Cali have received some type of care at risk of child labor. In number of cases treated in the department, Buenaventura follows with 42 cases.

Talking with the 90 Minutes newscast, María Fernanda Penilla, Cali’s Secretary of Social Welfare, said that “DANE’s figures tell us that there is a reduction, that we are below the national average. However, the ideal is 0”.

“Between 2012 and 2022, the child labor rate went from 6% to 3.2%, which means that it decreased by 2.8%, according to a report by the Valle regional ICBF citing Dane. The idea is that no child is on the street working, but that the children are studying, playing and learning”, he added.

Areas with a high presence of minors in child labor situations in Cali:

1. Cañasgordas Avenue with 118.

2. Transport terminal.

3. Santa Elena and Alameda Gallery.

4. Avenida Roosevelt con 39.

5. Center of Cali.

6. River Boulevard.

7. Calle 14 and 16 with 66 until the race 100.

8. Jairo Varela.

9. Surroundings of shopping centers.

What does the Secretary of Security say?

“This tends to increase during vacation times, where many children when they are not studying are used for begging, to ask for money at traffic lights and commit crimes,” said Jimmy Dranguet, Cali’s Secretary of Security.

“Close relatives, neighbors and acquaintances invite them to these criminal dynamics, of flow of resources, so that they lend these children as resources. In other words, one of the most frequent problems is that the family members themselves motivate this practice to generate economic benefit from grief,” added Dranguet.

The authorities ask to stop the economic chain of child labor, in addition to reporting any case to the ICBF hotline 141.

Municipal Administration Plan:

The #PorUnaCaliLibreDeTrabajoInfantil campaign is the strategy of the Mayor’s Office of Cali to protect Children and Adolescents from all forms of labor exploitation.

“This problem requires everyone’s commitment to understand that a coin makes a child remain on the street, far from his family and school,” said Eder Antonio Ramírez, psychologist of the Family and Childhood program, of the Undersecretary of Populations and Ethnic Groups. .

With this plan, control tours are carried out in various parts of the city and recommend the use of the national toll-free line 141 of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) to report cases of child labor.

Given:

500 students from educational institutions in rural and urban areas of the city are the beneficiaries of ten workshops against labor exploitation provided by the team of professionals from the Ministry of Social Welfare.

