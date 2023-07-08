Child falls into a 100 meter deep crater in Ecuador

A French boy fell this Friday into a 100-meter-deep crater on the tourist Galapagos Islands, and is hospitalized, authorities reported.

“The 8-year-old tourist, of French nationality, who accidentally fell into one of the two craters of the Los Gemelos visitor site, in the upper part of Santa Cruz Island,” said the Galapagos National Park (PNG) in its social networks.

After the rescue, in which park rangers, firefighters, police officers and volunteers intervened, the boy whose name was not disclosed was transferred to the Republic of Ecuador hospital on the island.

“At the moment he is under observation” at the health center, added the PNG, without specifying whether the minor had serious injuries.

The details of the fall are unknown, but “the rapid intervention of rescuers trained for these emergencies managed to get him out of the bottom of the crater of more than 100 meters.”

The Twins are two craters, one facing the other, formed by a series of subsidences generated from volcanic eruptions.

Home of the witch bird, an endemic bird of the Galapagos, Los Gemelos is a favorite hiking spot for tourists.

The Galapagos archipelago, 1,000 km off the coast of Ecuador, has unique flora and fauna in the world and takes its name from its gigantic tortoises.

With a fragile ecosystem, it is part of the Natural Heritage of Humanity and inspired the English scientist Charles Darwin to write his theory on the evolution of species in the 19th century.

In the first quarter of this year, 78,507 tourists visited Galapagos, of which 58% were foreigners.