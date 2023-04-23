Home » Child hit by car, mother didn’t have a driving license – breaking latest news
Child hit by car, mother didn’t have a driving license – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 23 – The 33-year-old woman who in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples, ran over and killed her 7-year-old daughter while reversing yesterday afternoon did not have a driving licence. We learn it from the Carabinieri. She was probably practicing driving the car, an Audi A3. An acquaintance of the woman was also run over during the maneuver but was practically unhurt.

At first, some witnesses reported that the manager of the investment was a hit-and-run driver, who then moved away. The investigations conducted by the Carabinieri led instead in a short time to the discovery of the truth.

An autopsy will be carried out on the little girl’s body, followed by the funeral. (HANDLE).

