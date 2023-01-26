The businessman and rancher Marionel Barrera was injured the night before, in an attempted robbery recorded around 8:30 pm, when he was at his Manevar farm in the Picón de Yopal village.

Colonel Efraín García, commander of the Casanare Police Department, indicated that four subjects dressed in black clothing and hooded arrived at the place where the businessman from the transport sector was located in the company of other people, intimidated them with firearms and tried to rob them. The businessman struggled with one of the criminals and was shot 4 times.

The businessman and rancher, owner of the TSP company dedicated to the transport of hydrocarbons, was transferred to the Orinoquía Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery the night before and is stable. He was shot in the arm, one in each leg and one in the pelvis.

The authorities began the respective investigation to try to establish the identity of the criminals, who fled the place after injuring the businessman and rancher. The Manevar farm is close to the facilities of the Finca El Remanso of the National Army.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

