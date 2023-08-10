Home » Child is saved from being run over by a motorcycle in the Santa Marta Public Market
Child is saved from being run over by a motorcycle in the Santa Marta Public Market

Child is saved from being run over by a motorcycle in the Santa Marta Public Market

Today, on Calle 9 with Carrera 9, close to Agrotecnica and in the vicinity of the public market in the city of Santa Martaa child was saved from being hit by a motorcycle, after running out of one of the residences in the sector.

According to some versions of witnesses, in the absence of supervision by a responsible adult, the minor crossed the path of a motorcycle that it was transporting several people in its body, including a girl; action that is not allowed by the mobility authorities.

The driver of the motorcycle made a maneuver to avoid the child, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The people who were transported in the body of the motorcycle, including the girl, they were fired from the car, but they were uninjured. When the motorcycle overturned, was going to fall on the child, however, the vehicle flipped twice and jumped over the child’s body without actually touching it.

Fortunately, both the girl, the boy, the driver and the other crew members of the motorcar escaped unharmed.

