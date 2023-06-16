Child malnutrition worsens in indigenous territories of Cesar

The cases of malnutrition in children under five years of age among the indigenous population continue to be a worrying issue influenced by some social determinants that should be thoroughly resolved by State entities, that is, in addition to medical assistance, food security continues being a challenge within these communities.

A worrisome situation has been taking place in the Arhuaca community established in Nabusimake, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, where many children under the age of five are being affected by malnutrition, despite the health care they receive from Dusakawi Epsi .

In this regard, Pedro Vásquez Clavijo, manager of Dusakawi Epsi, reiterated that the entity has the necessary resources to care for the population, however, this issue requires the intervention of the national government, through plans that go beyond primary care, that is, guaranteeing food.

“We have become a recoverer of children in a state of malnutrition, but they return home to suffer needs, while the other organizations wash their hands, but do not say that they are trying to recover them. Minors have died who have had four recoveries, six months each, this is unfortunate, ”she assured.

He reiterated that there is no food security in the territories, which is why deaths are triggered in children under 5 years of age due to causes associated with malnutrition. “The difficult situation is the social determinants of the indigenous population. There are environmental difficulties, that when it rains it is difficult to enter and when there is summer there is no way to guarantee drinking water to some indigenous territories”.

In Nabusimake interventions are being carried out, attracting children, but there are no resources to support markets on a monthly basis, and the situation is becoming more difficult every day, Vásquez Clavijo reiterated.

