If you live in Germany and are younger than 16, you cannot legally be married. Never. This has been regulated by a federal law since 2017. But the Bundestag must revise this ban on so-called child marriages in order to secure it. The Federal Constitutional Court obliges the legislature to do this in a decision published on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the “law to combat child marriages” in its current form is incompatible with the Basic Law. Therefore, the legislature should specify the effects of the legal ban and clarify open questions by mid-2024. The first senate of the highest German court refers to possible maintenance claims and to a necessary clarification of possibilities of being able to lead such a marriage effectively after reaching the age of majority. This means that the responsible German authorities will be more closely involved and challenged.

14 year old bride

The current decision of the highest German court is based on a dispute under asylum law that started in 2015. At that time, it was about two Syrian nationals, a man born in January 1994 and a woman born in January 2001, who were still in Syria before a Sharia married in a court in Syria according to local law – and then came to Germany as refugees in August 1995.

The responsible local youth welfare office took the young woman into care and placed her in a youth welfare facility for female underage unaccompanied refugees. In addition, a family court ordered guardianship for the then 14-year-old and appointed the youth welfare office as official guardian. This was followed by a legal dispute and the legal clarification of 2017. But the fundamental question remained: How does the validity of a marriage concluded abroad relate to a ban in German law? The Federal Court of Justice referred the clarification of this question to the judges in Karlsruhe.

The legislature must specify the ban over the next 15 months in order to ensure its continued existence. That seems quite possible, because in the legislative process in 2017, when the so-called grand coalition of the Union and SPD governed and presented the law, the SPD and its Federal Justice Minister Heiko Maas in particular pushed for the regulation. And the Social Democrats, now in the lead at traffic lights, are still in government.

Cases mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq

Since 2017, it has only been possible to get married in Germany if both partners are at least 18 years old. Marriages already concluded in which at least one partner is under the age of 16 are classified as null and void and are therefore invalid. In the case of 16 and 17-year-olds, the marriage should usually have to be annulled, which would be tantamount to a divorce. However, exceptions should be possible in this age group. In these cases, the family court should decide after hearing the minors and the youth welfare office.

Figures from the Federal Ministry of the Interior show that such cases are not just rare isolated cases. According to this, 1,475 minors were recorded as married across Germany in 2017. Many of them came from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, others from Bulgaria and Romania. In the background are religious or cultural traditions. It is estimated that there are up to 700 million underage marriages worldwide.

By the way, up until 1974, German law provided for different age requirements for men and women. Young men had to be 21 years old and, in exceptional cases, were allowed to marry at 18 after a court decision. For young women, this minimum age limit was 16 years. But she needed parental or legal guardian consent to do so. So the legal marriage age in Germany has been set at least 18 for less than 50 years. A family court had to decide on exceptional cases.

In the political debate in 2017, the organization “Terre des femmes” vehemently advocated such a ban on child marriages. At the time, she referred to the protection of girls who were married under the age of 16. And behind the warning of child marriages is the fear of forced marriages.

Further changes?

With a staged wedding, “Terre des Femmes” protested in Berlin in 2015 against the forced marriage of young girls

Now “Terre des femmes” welcomed the decision of the judges in Karlsruhe. In principle, the general nullity of marriages with under 16-year-olds is constitutional – the regulation only needs to be improved. The previous law lacked more precise regulations on possible legal consequences. According to the non-governmental organization, it is essential that the protection of minors remains strengthened. And “erre des femmes” refers to the finding of the Federal Constitutional Court that Germany is acting in accordance with the efforts of the United Nations to outlaw early marriages with under-sixteen-year-olds worldwide.

“Terre des femmes” expresses further expectations for the forthcoming new version or specification of the law, which will certainly be discussed in parliamentary deliberations. So it needs the exact recording of early marriages and an official reporting obligation. And every married minor must be looked after by the responsible youth welfare office and informed about their rights over a longer period of time. And “Terre des Femmes” widens the view in its admonition. Young adults who are married are also a “vulnerable group” and need comprehensive advice.