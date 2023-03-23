news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CHIETI, MARCH 23 – The commitment to make new hires and find new spaces was made today in Atessa (Chieti) by the director general of the ASL Lanciano Vasto Chieti, Thomas Schael, during the meeting with the invited associations to visit the facility for Child Neuropsychiatry. As regards the most serious cases, which require hospitalization, Schael anticipated the will of the Abruzzo Region to activate 4 beds in Chieti, as soon as the hospital network is approved. Present were Marie Helène Benedetti of Asperger Abruzzo, Christian Bove of Angsa Abruzzo, Riccardo Alessandrelli, head of child neuropsychiatry, Enrico Flocco, director of the territorial assistance facility (Pta), and the mayor of Atessa Giulio Borrelli, during the meeting it was reiterated the sensitivity of the Healthcare Company to the requests of families, who request, through the associations, the reduction of waiting times, which have become longer precisely by virtue of the impulse given to the Service, which also expresses a strong attraction for patients from other Local Health Authorities. “We don’t claim to have set up a perfect service, but there was a clear and clear will to leave, finally starting to give a structured response on the subject of child neuropsychiatry – began Schael – I am available to accept the request for the ‘acquiring other professional figures whose activity will be valuable in carrying out, for example, evaluation tests, which require a lot of time and are currently administered by psychologists, who are also busy with interviews. But in order to give immediate answers in urgent cases, we have activated a level II Cup managed directly by the Service which allows timely management in situations that require it”. A larger workforce will require other spaces, which Schael said he was willing to attribute to Child Neuropsychiatry, which will continue to have its hub in Atessa, the nerve center that governs activities and pathways, assisted in the area by other units that will be able to guarantee the presence of proximity in specific cases.



Alessandrelli, for his part, has set a new goal: to offer in-house rehabilitation treatments, because it is on that front that the possibility of containing or healing those disorders which in many cases are solvable is played out, also by intervening on the environmental context: “Let’s see many kids whose cognitive abilities are not affected in the slightest – underlined the neuropsychiatrist – have a beautiful interiority that the outside world often does not recognize, but we can act to re-establish that contact which is essential for being part of that world“. (HANDLE).

