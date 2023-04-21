Child poverty increases in Argentina, affecting 54.2% of children between the ages of 0 and 14

Marta Valiente rests peacefully in a hallway in Barrio Zavaleta, one of the largest shantytowns in Buenos Aires. At 62 years old, and after having raised three children, she works in a soup kitchen near her home, where hundreds of children come every day in search of food and company.

“Every day (the number of attendees) increases more for milk, for dinner… Young girls come with small children, who bring the documents to be able to sign up. If they don’t come, they don’t eat,” says Valiente in conversation with EFE.

All the residents of the neighborhood agree on the same thing: children and adolescents are the ones who suffer the most from poverty in Argentina, aggravated by an inflationary spiral that devalues ​​state aid and compresses the purchasing power of those who live from unregistered employment.

According to the latest official data, urban poverty affects 54.2% of Argentines between the ages of 0 and 14, 14.5 percentage points more than five years ago, which makes this group the most vulnerable in the country.

A PROGRESSIVE DETERIORATION

This phenomenon is far from new. When addressing the childhood of her children, Marta Valiente remembers the afternoons in which she went through the neighborhood soup kitchens, desperate at the possibility of not finding food for them.

«There were times when Kevin lived in the (square) and he had to look around the dining rooms to see if they had something to give, because he had no more. That is very hard, “he confesses through tears, adding that on several occasions he gave up eating so that his children could do it.

Valiente experienced firsthand the effects of the economic and social crisis of 2001, which raised the figures for urban poverty to 60% of the population; percentage that fell to 25.7% in 2017, halfway through the Presidency of the liberal Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

President Mauricio Macro dances from the balcony of Casa Rosada.

However, poverty rates skyrocketed again with the onset of a macroeconomic crisis in 2018 and worsened during the covid-19 pandemic, hitting 57.7% of children and adolescents at the end of 2020.

Since then, poverty has barely decreased among the smallest, with direct effects on their development: 33% of minors in Argentina suffer from food insecurity and another 14.4% suffer from severe food insecurity, according to the latest annual report of the Child Social Debt Barometer.

“Argentina has more than one generation that has grown up in conditions of structural poverty,” Ianina Tuñón, sociologist and coordinator of the study, told EFE.

This deterioration has also left dramatic images: in the early hours of March 31, a three-month-old baby died in front of the Casa Rosada, seat of the national government. Her family lived on the street.

INFLATION WITHOUT BRAKE

To alleviate this poverty, the Argentine State maintains an important deployment of social programs, such as the Universal Child Allowance, whose investment amounted to 384,723 million pesos (about 1,764 million dollars) last year, according to the Office of Congress budget.

However, the inflationary escalation makes any aid dissolve like a sugar: last March the South American country registered a year-on-year CPI of 104.3%, the highest percentage since 1991.

Likewise, food and non-alcoholic beverages accumulate a rise of 28.2% in the first three months of this year, something that directly affects the most disadvantaged sectors.

“One has to measure oneself economically and decreases one or two meals (daily) to make it through the month,” says Ada Jiménez, a collaborator at a soup kitchen in the Barrio Zavaleta.

In this context, social organizations have intensified their mobilizations in the streets, demanding an increase in social benefits and the provision of more food.

“The children in the neighborhood are too malnourished. It is not the same diet as before, perhaps because the price of meat is really too high to eat it daily,” laments Jiménez.

CAMPAIGN THEME?

Childhood poverty will be one of the multiple crises that the next government will have to face, although Tuñón is not overly optimistic about it: issues related to children, he assures, are “very relegated” on the agenda of the candidates for the elections. General next October.

“The great dilemma is how we do to lower inflation, which means that no public policy especially geared towards poverty works,” says the sociologist.

As politics warms up for the upcoming electoral campaign, spirits remain low in the alleys of Barrio Zavaleta, whose neighbors, at the end of the day, only think about how to feed their children.