Child poverty: SPÖ demands basic security and hot food every day

Child poverty: SPÖ demands basic security and hot food every day

Party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner spoke out in a demand paper on Sunday for the creation of basic child security, a legal right to an education at any age and a daily healthy, warm meal for every child. The federal government has written the fight against child poverty into its program, but has done nothing, she criticized.

Start without a handicap

Health and social disadvantages that children suffer cannot be made up for a lifetime,” emphasized Rendi-Wagner: “It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that children do not have to start their lives with such a handicap. ” Poverty is unfair, it makes you ill, robs children of the chance of a good education, a long life and pride and contentment.

Inflation hit families living in poverty particularly hard in winter

VIENNA. According to data from Statistics Austria in 2021, 368,000 children and young people are affected by poverty and exclusion.

Inflation hit families living in poverty particularly hard in winter

NEOS family spokesman Michael Bernhard also called on the government to finally take action on the issue of child poverty. As early as 2017, all parties had agreed to secure maintenance, he explained in a broadcast. Since then, the NEOS have regularly submitted corresponding applications to the Family and Justice Committee of the National Council, which have all been blocked – first by turquoise-blue and then by turquoise-green.

