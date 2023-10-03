Victor Manuel Valle

Quito, Ecuador

Child pornography is one of the symptoms of a broken society and the indifference it generates is alarming. This material, in itself, constitutes an authentic example of sexual abuse of minors. For this reason, a Study by the Ministry of the Interior of Spain prefers to use the term “child sexual abuse material” rather than mere “child pornography.”. This evil has found its perfect allies, in the internet, human evil and in a broken education. For this reason, it deserves more urgent and vigorous attention.

The analyzes establish that the average population of children abused and used for these heinous crimes is under 13 years of age. Research classifies this material from nudist images to videos of explicit and serious abuse. This demonstrates a perversion that has increased the distribution of content from mere images or magazines, to videos that reproduce authentic rapes.

Factors that facilitate the commission of this crime

The Internet makes it difficult to prosecute those who produce this content. Online anonymity provides a layer of protection that makes it difficult to detect and punish criminals. Furthermore, the lack of resources and specialization on the part of the police and investigation forces further complicates their fight. Finally, extreme poverty is a breeding ground for networks of abuse in the collection of victims (many times, unfortunately, with the parents’ own consent).

And the consumers?

Other factors of equal importance evidenced by studies of the subject determine a direct relationship between the onset of early sexual activity and consumers of child pornography. This statement, at the very least, should raise important questions: Is it appropriate to encourage premature sexual behavior in early education? What does sex education really involve? What direction is education taking in this area?

Approaches to solving the problem

To address this crisis, it is crucial that authorities implement solid public policies that reinforce the prosecution of crimes related to child pornography, in all phases that involve the production of this content. Current legislation – in all its matters – is lax in terms of the treatment of this crime, being limited to its criminal classification, without, for example, clear regulations regarding its prevention in education and in the public sphere.

Furthermore, let us not underestimate the power of prevention and training in values. Morals and ethics must be the basis of our society, and we must instill the principles of respect for human dignity from an early age. Education in values ​​should not be relegated; On the contrary, it must be a priority in the training of children and adolescents.

We must work together, as a society, to combat this aberration in all its forms. Public policies, education in values ​​and public awareness are our tools to protect our children from this nightmare that threatens their innocence and their future. We cannot afford to remain indifferent to this atrocity; It is time to act, and it is time to do it together.

Dignity and right

