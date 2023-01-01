Home News Child submerged in the snow of a roof: he’s fine
News

Child submerged in snow fallen from a roof. While he was walking with his family near Malga Pradazzo, not far from Passo Valles, an 8-year-old boy from Treviso from Mogliano Veneto approached to see if there were any animals inside and at that very moment the snow on the roof slipped submerging him. When the 118 alarm went off around 2.30 pm, the intervention of the father and the other people present was immediate, who immediately extracted him, conscious and without having suffered any consequences.

The family was reached in a few minutes by three snowmobiles – from the Val Biois Alpine Rescue, from the Falcade Col Margherita lifts and from the Police slope rescue – and by the Suem helicopter of Pieve di Cadore which landed nearby. Fortunately, apart from the fright, the child seemed unharmed, despite complaining of a bad ankle. After an initial check by the medical team, as a precaution he was loaded on board with his mother and transported to the Belluno hospital for further information.

