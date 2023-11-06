Child Tax Credit: States That Still Pay and How Much They Offer

Child Tax Credit: Which States Still Provide Financial Aid to Eligible Families?

Families across the United States who benefit from the child tax credit will soon receive a financial boost of up to $205.00 USD per child under 17 years of age. However, it is important to note that not all states will be providing this aid. Let’s take a look at which states are still paying out the child tax credit to eligible families.

Idaho is among the few states that continue to distribute the child tax credit, making it a relief for many families. The financial assistance provided is not refundable, meaning it does not contribute to the taxpayer’s income tax obligation. According to the law signed in 2018, each child under 17 years of age in the state is eligible for a direct payment of up to $205.00 USD. It is crucial to remember that this program is set to expire in January 2026. Additionally, this financial aid is also intended for individuals with permanent disabilities.

The child tax credit offered by Idaho is quite similar to its federal counterpart, which expired in 2022. The federal program granted eligible households between $3,000.00 USD and $3,600.00 USD per child aged 6 to 17.

Another state that provides this crucial support is New York. Eligible families in the Empire State can benefit from the Empire State Child Tax Credit for children aged 4 to 16. The direct payments aim to assist families in meeting their basic needs and can amount to a maximum of $300.00 USD. The precise amount awarded to each family is determined by their annual income. To qualify for the program, joint filer households must have an income limit of $100,000.00 USD, which is the minimum allowed.

Maryland has recently announced its commitment to supporting families with young children. Starting next year, families with children under 6 years old can apply to receive a tax credit of $500.00 USD. This initiative will undoubtedly bring much-needed relief to Maryland families.

As families continue to navigate the challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic, these state-level child tax credit programs can provide critical financial assistance. While not all states continue to provide this aid, the dedication shown by Idaho, New York, and Maryland acknowledges the importance of supporting families and children.

It is important for eligible families to stay informed about these programs and take advantage of the financial relief they offer. By doing so, families can provide a more stable and secure environment for their children.

Please note that the information provided is accurate as of the publication date. For the most up-to-date details regarding eligibility and payment amounts, refer to the official websites of the respective states.

