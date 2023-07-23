“Childhood with a Future” caravans bring education to 40 cantons

EDUCATION. –

The Ecuador Technical Secretariat “Grows Without Child Malnutrition” organizes the Childhood with a Future Caravans, in 40 cantons of Ecuador.

Since June of this year, the Technical Secretariat of Ecuador Grows Without Child Malnutrition has been deploying the “Childhood with a Future Caravans” in 40 cantons of the country. With the mission of bringing government services closer to the communities of Zone 3, the effort is added by articulating strategies with all government entities.

The educational districts of Latacunga, Colta-Guamote, Salcedo, Patate-Pelileo and Píllaro have been actively involved, offering information and guidance on the different services to citizens. These services include the transfer and enrollment schedule of the Sierra-Amazonía regime 2023-2024, the offer of formal education for young people and adults, the Family Care Service for Early Childhood (SAFPI), the Pedagogical Leveling and Acceleration Service (NAP), and the attention of professionals from the Student Counseling Departments (DECE).

For citizens like Carmita Vásquez, these caravans are essential to streamline procedures. “It is very important that they reach all the cantons, thanks to this caravan I found out when the dates of transfers, registrations and extraordinary offers are.”

Paulina Salazar, Zonal 3 Education coordinator, emphasized: “we guarantee transparency and free of charge in all services and processes of access to the educational offer.” The Caravans will continue their work until the end of July in various locations nationwide, including Guayaquil, Quito, Ambato, Samborondón, Lomas de Sargentillo, Loja, Durán and Quito.