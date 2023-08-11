Childminders: Legislative changes do not affect catfish

There is currently uncertainty among Upper Austria’s childminders and their clients: Due to a change in the Upper Austrian Child Education and Care Act for the year 2024, which was passed at the end of May, subsidies for “mixed childcare” – for example in the morning in the toddler group, in the afternoon with the childminder – are no longer available under certain conditions . Education city councilor and deputy mayor Klaus Schinninger (SP) gives the all-clear for Wels: “There is no case in the city of Wels where the changes are striking.”

In concrete terms, municipalities will in future also have to open childcare facilities in the afternoon if at least three of the children housed there in the morning have a need. Subsidies for afternoon care for childminders are no longer available. “There are no families with children in mixed care in Wels. Our kindergartens and toddler groups are almost always open in the afternoon anyway,” says Schinninger.

Klaus Schinninger, Deputy General Manager. (SP)

This does not change anything in the support situation for the parents of the 26 children who are currently being cared for by the nine childminders (there are currently no childminders) of the “Day Mothers Wels” association. Contrary to what was feared, there are no changes if the child is only cared for by the childminder.

In total, the association’s childminders provide 2763 hours of care per month, i.e. around 24 hours per week and child. “Thank you very much for the valuable support of the Welser childminders’ association, which fortunately is still secured,” says Schinninger.

