Children and young people no longer pay co-payments for visits to psychologists

The medicomut is the name of the consultation between mutual health insurance companies with the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV) and doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, psychologists and many other healthcare professions. Every year this results in agreements on how the healthcare budget is divided. Should the patient pay more or less for certain treatments? Do certain professions receive higher fees? Which treatments receive more or less attention?

Once again, the three parties have finalized a new agreement, which will be valid for two years. The insurance committee and the general council of the RIZIV still have to approve the agreements, but that is usually just a formality. What has been agreed?

– Children and young people under the age of 24 will no longer have to pay co-payments when they visit a psychologist or psychiatrist. This amounts to 11 euros per consultation, or 4 euros for those who benefit from an increased allowance.

– People with an increased allowance will no longer have to pay fee supplements in outpatient care from 2025. So when they are not hospitalized. After all, there will be a gradual ban on the fee supplements that doctors and specialists still charge.

The doctors’ union BVAS is satisfied with this arrangement. “BVAS was able to prevent Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) from gaining electoral advantage in 2024 from the ban on fee supplements for patients with the right to increased compensation,” says chairman Johan Blanckaert. He also emphasizes that the ban does not apply to everyone with an increased allowance. “Not the 2.2 million Belgians who now fall under the statute, but a priority group of approximately 1 million compatriots with very limited income,” it says. BVAS recently pointed out that too many people in our country benefit from increased compensation. According to the doctors’ association, an income survey by the health insurance funds must now determine who will and who will not be covered by the ban in 2025.

It is not yet entirely clear what will happen after 2025. Normally, the ban will come into effect from 2026 for everyone with an increased allowance, but much will also depend on a ruling by the Constitutional Court. BVAS filed a complaint with that court against the ban on fee supplements.

– The fees for speech therapists will increase by more than 16 percent. This includes 6.05 percent indexation. Patients do not pay extra. Speech therapy will therefore not become more expensive.

– The same applies to physiotherapists, who are allowed to charge more for certain medical services. But patients do not have to pay anything extra for this either. The government is allocating extra money for this, hoping to convince more physiotherapists to conventionalize and therefore adhere to the official rates.

– In dental care, 26.2 million euros will be allocated for better reimbursement of removable dentures. There is also good news for children who need orthodontic treatment at an early age. The age limit of 9 years is no longer applicable for the second reimbursement of their treatment. For the elderly, the age limit for reimbursement of a preventive examination and tartar removal increases from 60 to 65 years.

– An indexation of 6.05 percent is provided for doctors, and according to BVAS there is also the prospect of an increase of 0.55 percent. In addition, the waiting fee also increases during weekends and public holidays. The availability fee even doubles from 7.6 to 15.2 euros per hour. In addition, the permanence allowance for hours worked after 6 p.m. increases by 0.33 euros.

– The palliative lump sum – an additional reimbursement for medicines, care materials and aids that palliative home patients must pay for themselves – will increase by 10 euros. The flat rate is approximately 800 euros.