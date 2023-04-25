Children and young people start accordion competitions

“The festival is starting, they came to invite me, the provincials who study with me are leaving…”, this is how they chant from today in the municipality of Valledupar when the accordion competitions begin, for the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival, in tribute to Luis Enrique Martinez.

From today until Sunday April 30, the capital of Cesar is the epicenter of the accordion, caja and guacharaca. Four stages receive accordion players, versers and singers, to develop an extensive program prepared by the Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata.

This year the venues where the different contests will take place will be Plaza Alfonso López, Los Algarrobillos Park, La Pedregosa Recreation Center and the Unicentro Shopping Center. The finals will take place on April 28, 29 and 30 at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’, followed by the respective musical shows.

Today the children’s accordions open, the children start the Vallenato Festival with the contest that from 8:00 in the morning can be enjoyed at the La Pedregosa Recreational Center.

In the morning, the first round of the Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion and Youth Accordion category will take place in the Paseo y Merengue airs.

Similarly, the first round of the Amateur Accordion category begins at Los Algarrobillos park, starting at 8:00 in the morning.

On Wednesday, April 26, these same categories go to the second round in the airs Son and Puya.

Rodolfo Molina, president of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, reiterated that this event is everyone’s commitment because Valledupar always wins in image, culture, folklore, tourism and the maximum reactivation of its economy.

THIS IS PARTICIPATION

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation highlights the positive response, which denotes the result of the extraordinary work that has been carried out in recent years for the benefit of folklore and culture.

Thus, in the Professional Accordion category there are 61 participants, seven in Major Accordion, 62 Amateur Accordion and 30 Juvenile. Children’s Accordion are 29 contestants and 9 Minor Accordion. In the Piqueria Mayor there are 62 participants and seven in Piqueria Menor.

In the Unpublished Song, of the 229 registered for the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival, a total of 60 were selected, corresponding to 36 walks, 13 merengues, 7 sones and 4 puyas.

Rodolfo Molina Araújo, president of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, scored. “This year, once again, an excellent group of contestants from different parts of the national geography and abroad is registered, with the purpose of continuing to exalt authentic Vallenato music. Thank you all for accepting the invitation to be present at the tribute to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez Argote, who gave the highest note in folklore”.

Related