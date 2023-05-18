Children are still lost in the middle of the jungle in Caquetá

In the middle of the jungle in the south of the country, uncertainty and anguish persist over the disappearance of the four minors, who allegedly managed to survive the tragic accident of the Cessna 206 aircraft, registration HK 2803, which disappeared last May 1, while he was traveling between Araracuara and San José del Guaviare.

Yesterday afternoon, a false hope gripped Colombians when President Petro announced that the children had been found alive. However, the company that owns the plane had to publicly deny the president’s statements, confirming that the minors have not yet been found.

“Regarding the information about the missing minors, the search continues with the personnel of the Colombian Air Force and the father of the minors, without any results for the moment,” revealed the company Avianline Charter’s, owner of the damaged plane, in a statement.

Likewise, sources close to the National Army affirm that the uniformed officers have not yet had contact with the children, so the search continues.

Everything seems to indicate that the lack of verification of the information by the president, generated the confusion about the discovery of the minors; however, the uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of the children grows with the passing of the hours.

Meanwhile, Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (11 months old), have been inhabited for 18 days in one of the wildest forests in Colombia. by the largest cats in America, thorny and poisonous plants, and muddy by the intense nightly rains, for which these children have overcome the biggest obstacle at their young age.

It is believed that the four children would be the only survivors of the accident, since the rescue teams have found wet footprints, a bottle, scissors, a ribbon and a ribbon packaging; key clues in your search.

“I hope to receive my grandchildren and receive the body of my daughter who has not yet received it,” said Fátima Valencia, the children’s grandmother, who also assured that she has not had contact with her grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Fidencio Valencia, uncle of Magdalena Mukutuy Valencia, assured that: “Until I find a photo that I look at the four children, who are alive, I cannot get out of the doubt. Just as they said about Magdalena, that she is dead, but the body has not been brought here”.

For this reason, the Mukutuy Valencia family spoke in a statement, where they reject the misinformation and media management that has been given to the search and discovery of minors. In addition, they demand respect from public and private entities, as well as from the media that have publicized this difficult situation “regarding the living conditions and the false expectations that have been disclosed” in the last few hours.

18 days after the plane crash: “We request all the competent entities to carry out the due diligence and the investigations that may take place to determine the causes of the accident.”

However, the military troops reported that they did not stop the search during the night of Wednesday and part of the early morning of this Thursday; They have made noise, lit bonfires and lights to find the minors. The Special Commandos of the Military Forces also wear night vision devices, where they keep 100 trained and equipped men in the area to face the toughest missions.

“The Air Force Ghost Plane was at dawn and launched flares to illuminate the area and thus guide the search. The Military Forces keep our faith intact and we will not stop until we find and rescue them.” indicated the Army.

Finally, the Mukutuy Valencia family called on the president, the Civil Aeronautics and the Colombian Air Force “to improve, monitor and protect lives and the infrastructure of all airports, especially those in the Amazon region. Many of the indigenous peoples are forced to use aircraft and runways without the minimum security conditions at high costs,” the statement said.